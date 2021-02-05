ANL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
ASC 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
ASL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
AVN 99.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
BYCO 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
DGKC 119.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
EPCL 50.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
HASCOL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.89%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
KAPCO 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.44%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
MLCF 45.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
PAEL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIBTL 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
POWER 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
TRG 113.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
UNITY 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

France's Total extends US solar portfolio in renewables rush

  • It aims to add some 10 GW in renewable energy production capacity a year and to reach 35 GW by 2025.
  • The group is now developing close to 4 GW of renewable energy capacity in the United States.
Reuters 05 Feb 2021

PARIS: French oil major Total, which is making a major push to develop its renewable energy portfolio, said on Friday it had bought 2.2 gigawatts (GW) of solar projects in Texas, adding to a rush of acquisitions elsewhere this year.

Europe's top energy companies have outlined plans to curb emissions and boost renewable energy output as they come under pressure from investors. Total is looking to wean itself off a reliance on oil and plans to market more electricity to clients.

It aims to add some 10 GW in renewable energy production capacity a year and to reach 35 GW by 2025.

Its latest deal in the US also involves 600 megawatts (MW) of battery storage assets. Total said it was buying the portfolio from SunChase Power and private energy investment firm MAP RE/ES, but did not give financial details.

The group is now developing close to 4 GW of renewable energy capacity in the United States, it said, adding that construction of the first two Texan solar projects was expected to start later this year.

It said it would cover all power consumption at its US production sites, including its refining and petrochemical platforms, from its solar power and energy storage assets.

Total, which reports 2020 earnings next week, said in January it would pay $2.5 billion for a share in India's Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) and its solar power assets, its biggest investment yet in renewables.

renewable energy Total solar projects energy production

France's Total extends US solar portfolio in renewables rush

Pakistan ready to go extra mile for peace and just solution to Kashmir issue: PM

Time has come to resolve Kashmir dispute as per aspirations of Kashmiris: COAS

China, Pakistan have an understanding on protecting interests in Afghanistan: US report

Onus is on India to create enabling environment for meaningful engagement: FO

Al-Qaeda's leader in Yemen under arrest: UN report

WHO urges collaboration to speed up Europe vaccinations

Biden halts US support for offensive military operations in Yemen

Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan's 'unflinching solidarity' with Kashmiris in IIOJK

Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM to visit Kotli today

Fiscal Policy Statement: Debt per capita, other challenges highlighted

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters