Pakistan reports 53 deaths, 1302 new COVID-19 infections in past 24 hours

  • In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,684 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 1,903 patients are still in critical condition.
  • The total count of active cases is 33,184.
BR Web Desk Updated 05 Feb 2021

As many as 53 more people died of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) while 1,302 fresh infections were reported across Pakistan in past 24 hours.

According to data shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the overall death toll rose to 11,886.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,684 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 1,903 patients are still in critical condition.

The total count of active cases is 33,184.

With fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 551,842, said NCOC.

A total of 37,020 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 507,502 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 8,122,447 samples have been tested thus far.

So far Sindh province has reported 249,498 cases of the coronavirus. 159,705 have been reported in Punjab, 68,004 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 18,844 in Balochistan, 41,734 COVID-19 cases in Islamabad and 9,144, 4,913 cases of the deadly virus have been reported in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) respectively.

