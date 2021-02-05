Gold prices decline sharply

KARACHI: Gold prices on Thursday saw another fall of Rs650 per tola on the local market, traders said. A fall of Rs650 further pulled down the yellow metal price to Rs112000 per tola.

Gold per 10 grams also witnessed a decline of Rs558 to Rs96023 on the domestic market. The precious metal was quoted trading for $1812 per ounce, down by $33 on the world market.

Silver was selling for Rs1350 per tola, down by Rs30; Rs1157.40 per 10 grams, down by Rs25.72 and $26.42 per ounce, traders said.

