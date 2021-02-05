Ecnec clears water supply scheme for Karachi

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of National Economic Council (Ecnec) has cleared the scheme for supply of additional water of 650 million gallons per day to Karachi on the basis of 50:50 cost sharing between federal and Sindh governments, official sources told Business Recorder.

Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives noted that the project aimed to provide additional 650 MGD water to Karachi and has been divided into three stages, ie, Stage-l 260 MGD; stage-II: 260 MCD; and stage-III: 130 MGD.

The scope of work includes (i) land acquisition 1,000-ft RoW to cover all three phases of canal and conduits; (ii) head regulator; (iii) pumping station; (iv) treatment plants; and (v) reservoir lagoons. The project was designed using least cost canal-based conveyance system on the basis of GIS route selection method.

Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives further stated that the CDWP in its meeting held on December 29, 2020, while considering the importance of the project and keeping in view the directions of the Ecnec of July 18, 2014, and the Prime Minister's directions of November 26, 2020 regarding "Karachi Transformation Plan" duly endorsed by the ECC and ratified by the Federal Cabinet, recommended the project to Ecnec with the proposed change of executing agency of the project from KW&SB to Wapda and sponsoring agency from Government of Sindh to Ministry of Water Resources.

CDWP also recommended that: (i) Ministry of Water Resources, in consultation with Government of Sindh and earlier executing agency, ie, KW&SB, will provide details of work done and new work to be done; duly verified by a credible third party and submit revised PC-1; (ii) Government of Sindh will clear all its outstanding liabilities; (iii) Government of Sindh will continue to provide earlier agreed share of funds (ie, 50:50 cost sharing between Government of Pakistan and Government of Sindh) for the project; (iv) Government of Sindh will complete acquisition and handing over of the remaining/un-acquired land to Wapda for early commencement of physical modeling/design review; (v) all audit/monitoring/technical reports will be attached with the summary for Ecnec; (vi) selection of new consultant will be done through International Competitive Bidding (ICB). The short listing should be done keeping in view the consultant's track record of demonstrated capacity of executing similar projects successfully; (vii) feasibility will also include cost of delivery of water to the citizens as well as project, life cycle assessment. Government of Sindh will ensure maximum involvement/support in identification of project life cycle requirements, implementation and monitoring of the project; (viii) report of the consultant shall be verified by the Ministry of Water Resources/Wapda and Government of Sindh (P&D) Department, KW&SB, etc); (ix) project implementation and monitoring unit will be established with representation from KW&SB and Government of Sindh; and (x) project coordination committee, under convenership of Chief Secretary, Sindh shall be constituted which would include all stakeholders. The committee will review the progress of the project on quarterly basis.

Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives apprised the meeting that anticipatory approval in respect of project was accorded by the Chairman, Ecnec on January 18, 2021 with direction to submit it to the Ecnec in its meeting and get it approved. However, the decision is yet to be ratified by the Federal Cabinet.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021