Gold prices decrease by Rs650 per tola

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs. 650 on Thursday and was sold at 112,000 against its sale at Rs. 112,650 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs. 558 and was traded at Rs. 96,022 against its sale at Rs. 96,750 while ten gram 22 karat gold decreased to 88,020 against Rs. 88,531.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs. 30 and was sold at Rs. 1350 against it's sale at Rs. 1380 whereas that of ten gram silver decreased by Rs. 25.72 and was sold at Rs. 1157.40 against Rs. 1183.12.

The gold price in the in international market witnessed decrease of US$22 and was sold at US$1801 against its sale at $1812, the association added.