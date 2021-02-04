World
France registers four cases of Brazilian coronavirus variant, says minister
- Veran said France was in a "race against time" against the mutations first identified in Britain, South Africa and Brazil.
04 Feb 2021
PARIS: France has detected four cases of COVID-19 resulting from the contagious coronavirus variant first detected in Brazil, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday.
Veran said France was in a "race against time" against the mutations first identified in Britain, South Africa and Brazil.
The variants now account for 14% of all new cases in France, the government says.
PM instructs officials to prepare proposals for bringing down prices of commodities
France registers four cases of Brazilian coronavirus variant, says minister
COAS Bajwa visits Lahore Garrison to address officers on security situation
CJP holds management responsible for PSM's downfall, says will order its closure
Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen
Pakistan to receive 17.2 million COVID-19 doses through COVAX
IMF warns of 'uneven' Mideast recovery with lopsided vaccine rollout
'Is Rihanna Muslim?' Indians search Google for pop star's religion
COVID-19 claims 31 lives, infects 1,508 in 24 hours
Shehbaz Sharif's condition deteriorates, shifted to Lahore hospital
Govt inches closer to its Senate majority goal
Tickets to be awarded on merit: PM
Read more stories
Comments