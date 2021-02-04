Markets
TSX opens higher as energy stocks track oil price gains
04 Feb 2021
Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, as energy stocks tracked gains in oil prices after US inventories fell, and as optimism around fiscal stimulus in the United States boosted sentiment.
- At 9:34 a.m. ET (1434 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 34.17 points, or 0.19%, at 17,950.08.
