Feb 04, 2021
Every conspiracy by opposition failed: CM

  • The opposition was engaged in politics of non-issues as it had no agenda for the public, he said.
APP 04 Feb 2021

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was stronger than before as every conspiracy of the opposition parties had been foiled during the last two-and-a-half years.

This was stated by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in a statement on Thursday.

The CM said the desires of those conspiring against the government would not be fulfilled till 2023. The opposition was engaged in politics of non-issues as it had no agenda for the public, he said.

The CM emphasised that the era of deceiving the people through hollow claims was over now. People had been provided relief by the PTI government, he regretted.

The politics of those who had bankrupted the country was over now and the conspirators should give answers about the loot of their tenures, he added.

On the other side, the CM emphasised the PTI government was fulfilling its promises made with the people. Terming the PTI government the most transparent, the CM said PM Imran Khan-led government was fully engaged in public service.

The opposition would not tender resignations as the act required moral courage, he said adding those who had earned money through corrupt means had no courage to give resignations.

Usman Buzdar maintained the opposition parties spent their time deceiving the nation and, then, it continuously lied on the issue of resignations.

The people were fully aware of the era of loot and the opposition had been exposed as well, he added. No one was ready to come on the roads for the opposition as it was also facing internal chaos and striving for the upcoming Senate election instead of tendering resignations, concluded the CM.

Usman Buzdar

