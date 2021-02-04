Pakistan
CM congratulates nation over Ghaznavi missile test
- CM expressed the satisfaction that another milestone has been achieved by making the national defence impregnable.
04 Feb 2021
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar congratulated the nation on the successful test of Ghaznavi ballistic missile and paid tributes to scientists and engineers.
In a statement issued here on Thursday, the CM expressed the satisfaction that another milestone has been achieved by making the national defence impregnable.
Comments