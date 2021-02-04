ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
ASC 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.73%)
ASL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.86%)
AVN 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.37%)
BYCO 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
DGKC 119.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.41%)
EPCL 50.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.14%)
FCCL 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.09%)
FFBL 27.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
FFL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
HUBC 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.04%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.09%)
JSCL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-4.45%)
KAPCO 42.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.85%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
MLCF 45.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
PAEL 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
POWER 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PPL 93.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.11%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.55%)
TRG 112.69 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-8.89%)
UNITY 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2021
Business & Finance

Roche posts higher profits as Covid tests surge

  • Sales were down 5.0 percent overall from the previous year, at 58.3 billion Swiss francs.
AFP 04 Feb 2021

ZURICH: Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche, which has been at the forefront of producing coronavirus tests and research into treatments, on Thursday reported higher profits for 2020.

Annual net profit rose 7.0 percent to 15 billion Swiss francs (13.9 billion euros, $16.6 billion), despite the negative effects of exchange rates and a drop in over-the-counter sales, it said in a statement.

Sales were down 5.0 percent overall from the previous year, at 58.3 billion Swiss francs.

Analysts surveyed by Swiss agency AWP had forecast sales of 59.7 billion Swiss francs.

Revenues from its diagnostics division jumped 14 percent, largely due to sales of its Covid-19 tests, which offset a downturn in other tests such as those for diabetes.

"Roche continues to make important contributions to fighting the Covid-19 pandemic," CEO Severin Schwan said in the statement.

"We developed in record time a comprehensive portfolio of diagnostic solutions and entered new partnerships to develop and produce effective Covid-19 medicines."

For the current year, Roche predicted sales would grow "in the low- to mid-single digit range" at constant exchange rates.

