Sindh reports 23 deaths, 579 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

As many as 23 more people died of novel coronavirus while 579 new cases emerged during the past 24 hours across Sindh.

As per the statement issued by the Chief Minister House, 11,125 samples were tested, out of which 579 – 5.2 per cent – turned out to be positive.

So far 2,768,313 tests have been conducted, out of which 249,497 were declared positive. 91 per cent or 226,414 patients have recovered, including 397 overnight.

About 19,024 patients are under treatment, of them 18,362 are in home isolation, 15 at isolation centers and 647 at different hospitals.

The condition of 600 patients is stated to be critical, including 79 put on ventilators.

Out of 579 new cases, 293 were reported from Karachi, including 117 from district East, 89 district South, 31 Korangi, 25 district West, 18 district Central and 13 Malir.

Meanwhile, 102 cases were reported in Hyderabad, 18 in Thatta, Jamshoro 15, Badin 12, Sujawal 10, Tando Muhammad Khan and Umerkot 9 each, Mirpurkhas, Shikarpur, Dadu and Khairpur 8 each, Matiari and Shaheed Benazirabad 7 each, Jacobabad 6, Ghotki and Nausheroferoze 5 each, Tando Allahyar, Qamber and Larkana 4 each, Sukkur 1.