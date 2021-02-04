ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
ASC 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.73%)
ASL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.86%)
AVN 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.37%)
BYCO 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
DGKC 119.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.41%)
EPCL 50.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.14%)
FCCL 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.09%)
FFBL 27.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
FFL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
HUBC 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.04%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.09%)
JSCL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-4.45%)
KAPCO 42.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.85%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
MLCF 45.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
PAEL 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
POWER 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PPL 93.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.11%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.55%)
TRG 112.69 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-8.89%)
UNITY 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh reports 23 deaths, 579 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

  • 11,125 samples were tested, out of which 579 – 5.2 per cent – turned out to be positive.
  • About 19,024 patients are under treatment, of them 18,362 are in home isolation, 15 at isolation centers and 647 at different hospitals.
BR Web Desk Updated 04 Feb 2021

As many as 23 more people died of novel coronavirus while 579 new cases emerged during the past 24 hours across Sindh.

As per the statement issued by the Chief Minister House, 11,125 samples were tested, out of which 579 – 5.2 per cent – turned out to be positive.

So far 2,768,313 tests have been conducted, out of which 249,497 were declared positive. 91 per cent or 226,414 patients have recovered, including 397 overnight.

About 19,024 patients are under treatment, of them 18,362 are in home isolation, 15 at isolation centers and 647 at different hospitals.

The condition of 600 patients is stated to be critical, including 79 put on ventilators.

Out of 579 new cases, 293 were reported from Karachi, including 117 from district East, 89 district South, 31 Korangi, 25 district West, 18 district Central and 13 Malir.

Meanwhile, 102 cases were reported in Hyderabad, 18 in Thatta, Jamshoro 15, Badin 12, Sujawal 10, Tando Muhammad Khan and Umerkot 9 each, Mirpurkhas, Shikarpur, Dadu and Khairpur 8 each, Matiari and Shaheed Benazirabad 7 each, Jacobabad 6, Ghotki and Nausheroferoze 5 each, Tando Allahyar, Qamber and Larkana 4 each, Sukkur 1.

Coronavirus Pakistan Sindh COVID19

Sindh reports 23 deaths, 579 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

CJP holds management responsible for PSM's downfall, says will order its closure

Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen

Pakistan to receive 17.2 million COVID-19 doses through COVAX

IMF warns of 'uneven' Mideast recovery with lopsided vaccine rollout

'Is Rihanna Muslim?' Indians search Google for pop star's religion

COVID-19 claims 31 lives, infects 1,508 in 24 hours

Shehbaz Sharif's condition deteriorates, shifted to Lahore hospital

Govt inches closer to its Senate majority goal

Tickets to be awarded on merit: PM

What actually constitutes ‘corrupt practice’?

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters