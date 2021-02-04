Markets
Hong Kong shares open lower
- The Hang Seng Index fell 0.73 percent, or 213.92 points, to 29,093.54.
04 Feb 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks started Thursday morning on the back foot as investors' buying enthusiasm waned following a three-day advance, with focus on the progress of US stimulus talks and the rollout of vaccines around the world.
The Hang Seng Index fell 0.73 percent, or 213.92 points, to 29,093.54.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.38 percent, or 13.53 points, to 3,503.78, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.60 percent, or 14.30 points, to 2,366.48.
COVID-19 claims 31 lives, infects 1,508 in 24 hours
Hong Kong shares open lower
Govt inches closer to its Senate majority goal
Tickets to be awarded on merit: PM
What actually constitutes ‘corrupt practice’?
Senate polls schedule on 11th: ECP
Switzerland lifts ban: London will resume trading Swiss stocks
CCoE to consider electricity policy today
1HFY21: Fiscal deficit recorded at 2.5pc of GDP
ECC allows removal of dividend distribution cap on MPCL
Lively TERF nearing its demise
Jul-Jan net collection hits Rs2.580trn mark
Read more stories
Comments