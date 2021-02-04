ANL 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
ASC 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.48%)
ASL 24.61 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.36%)
AVN 101.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-2.25%)
BOP 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
BYCO 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
DGKC 120.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.73%)
EPCL 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.15%)
FCCL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.91%)
FFL 18.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.9%)
HUBC 91.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
JSCL 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.22%)
KAPCO 43.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.37%)
KEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
LOTCHEM 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
MLCF 45.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.41%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
POWER 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.23%)
PPL 94.53 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.76%)
PRL 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.07%)
PTC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.62%)
SNGP 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
TRG 115.38 Decreased By ▼ -8.32 (-6.73%)
UNITY 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.65%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,041 Increased By ▲ 19.44 (0.39%)
BR30 25,924 Decreased By ▼ -61.78 (-0.24%)
KSE100 47,150 Increased By ▲ 216.13 (0.46%)
KSE30 19,698 Increased By ▲ 128.8 (0.66%)
Hong Kong shares open lower

  • The Hang Seng Index fell 0.73 percent, or 213.92 points, to 29,093.54.
AFP 04 Feb 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks started Thursday morning on the back foot as investors' buying enthusiasm waned following a three-day advance, with focus on the progress of US stimulus talks and the rollout of vaccines around the world.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.73 percent, or 213.92 points, to 29,093.54.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.38 percent, or 13.53 points, to 3,503.78, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.60 percent, or 14.30 points, to 2,366.48.

