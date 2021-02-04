Markets
Hong Kong stocks sharply lower at break
- The Hang Seng Index fell 1.45 percent, or 425.04 points, to 28,882.42.
04 Feb 2021
HONG KONG: Stocks suffered big losses in Hong Kong's morning session Thursday as investors cashed out following a strong three-day rally.
