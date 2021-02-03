Security put on high alert in Karachi after threat of possible terror attack

(Karachi) In view of a possible terrorist attack, security has been put on high-alert in Karachi following a threat alert issued by the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), local media reported on Wednesday.

The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has warned that a vehicle has been prepared to carry out an attack against an unspecified or high-profile building in Karachi.

It stated that foreign agencies have planned to carry out a terrorist attack in Karachi and prepared a vehicle in the suburbs of the metropolis. The institution conveyed the threat alert to the concerned authorities.

On January 6, the National Counter-Terrorism Authority warned of a “major terrorist activity” in Karachi.

It said the miscreants conducted reconnaissance of the target and made necessary preparation. NACTA has recommended extreme vigilance and heightened security measures in the city.