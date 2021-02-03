In-house change: PML-N to consider Bilawal’s proposal

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Tuesday that the PML-N would consider PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s proposal of in-house change through a no-confidence motion if floated in the PDM’s meeting scheduled on Thursday (February 4).

Talking to media at Jati Umra before leaving for Islamabad where she is scheduled to chair the PML-N meeting besides attending the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) meeting on February 4, Maryam, however, said the PML-N and other parties believe in tendering resignations from the assemblies, however, the final decision will be taken in PDM meeting tomorrow. “But when to begin it and what will be the duration of the sit-in, will be decided later,” she explained.

The PML-N leader said that all the component parties of the PDM agreed on holding long march. She made it clear that anything going against the Constitution will be unaccepted by the opposition parties and would raise her voice against it. “And this is what I am doing these days,” she said. “The PDM in its meeting on February 4 would chalk out a strategy with respect to ousting the present government.”

Expressing concern over soaring inflation, she said she did not believe the government would be able to complete its five-year term given such high inflation.

Commenting on the increase in petroleum products’ prices, she said that victimizing the opposition, and not people’s welfare, was Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sole concern. She said when an ‘incompetent’ person would be made the country’s prime minister, such an increase in prices was inevitable. “Only those people are answerable to the people who are elected, and not ‘selected’,” she added.

Earlier, Maryam in a tweet lashed out at the Prime Minister Imran Khan over Transparency International’s report on corruption in Pakistan.

She said that Transparency International’s latest report has proved that the man who was targeting others over the corruption turned out to be the “corruption king” himself. She said that the Transparency International report was proof that Pakistan is slowly going deep into the corruption quagmire.

