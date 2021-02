Reference against Shehbaz adjourns to 10th

LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned to February 10 hearing of the money laundering and illegal assets reference against Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif after the defence counsel completed cross examination of two prosecution witnesses.

The court directed the prosecution to present more witnesses for cross examination.

Earlier jail officials presented Shehbaz and his son Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz before the court.

