Pakistan vs South Africa: Security plan for T-20 series finalised

LAHORE: The Lahore police said on Tuesday to have finalised a comprehensive security plan for the forthcoming three T-20 matches to be played between Pakistan and South Africa from February 11 at Qaddafi Stadium without audience.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar while sharing the details with the media revealed that these matches will be played without audience in the wake of second wave of Covid-19 pandemic which has so far claimed more than 11,000 live in the country.

As per the security plan, over 5,000 cops including nine SPs, 24 DSPs, 65 inspectors, 365 sub-inspectors and upper subordinates would be deployed in the city to ensure foolproof security during the playoffs.

The senior police officer said that a zero-route strategy will be adopted under which roads will be closed for a minimum time only during the movements of the cricket teams from their residential places to the stadium and vice versa. “Maximum efforts have been made to least disturb the business activities,” he added.

Dogar said that round-the-clock monitoring of the residential places, routes, matches and movements of the players and the stadium will be ensured through CCTV and drone cameras. He said that teams of the Dolphin Squad, Elite Force and Police Response Unit (PRU) would ensure effective patrolling around the specific areas of the city. He directed the officers concerned to remain in complete liaison with related departments including district government and law enforcement agencies for maximum security arrangements.

