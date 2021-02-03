First int’l conference on social work: ‘Engage, empower educated women for economic development’

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has stressed the need to engage educated women for Pakistan’s economic development through their empowerment, arguing that half of the educated persons of the country are sitting at home and no state could afford wastage of such a great human resource. She was addressing the first international conference on social work titled “Contemporary Social Work Education & Practices: Challenges & Prospects” organized by Punjab University Department of Social Work here on Tuesday. Punjab Minister for Human Rights Ejaz Alam Augustine, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Department of Social Work Chairperson Prof Dr Syeda Mahnaz Hasan, faculty members and teachers participated in the event. Eminent scientists in the field of social work from the United States, Canada, Japan, Malaysia, Bangladesh and other countries participated in the conference through an online system.

Addressing the conference, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that gone were the days when the wars were fought on the borders and now it was the era to fight wars on the fronts of economy and technology. She said that therefore we needed to encourage women and utilize their potential for the development of the economy of our country. She said that physical independence of any country was meaningless if she was not economically independent.

She said that Pakistan could not prosper until we convert our challenges into opportunities. She said that Islam had presented a comprehensive charter of human rights for the first time. She said that Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) introduced human rights to the world. She said that the social work was aimed at serving humanity irrespective of their religion, caste, beliefs, color, gender etc. She said that Islam strongly condemned extremism and terrorism.

She said that the people who worked for others live even after they die. She said that social workers played a role of facilitator in promotion of positivity and elimination of negativity. Social workers could create awareness among the masses on various important issues. She announced to extend full support to the idea of Dr Mehnaz regarding the establishment of the Council of Social Work.

