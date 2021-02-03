ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
Amazon unveils ‘nature-infused’ design for new headquarters

AFP 03 Feb 2021

WASHINGTON: Amazon on Tuesday unveiled what it called a “nature-infused” design for the second phase of its second headquarters, being developed just outside Washington.

The centerpiece of the new Arlington, Virginia, development to be called “PenPlace” will be a double-helix building surrounded by landscaped gardens with plants native to the region.

The design unveiled is the latest part of Amazon’s $2.5 billion “HQ2” which will become a second headquarters for the technology and e-commerce giant based in Seattle, Washington.

“The Helix at our Arlington headquarters will offer a variety of alternative work environments for Amazon employees amidst lush gardens and flourishing trees native to the region,” the company’s global real estate and facilities vice president John Schoettler said in a statement.

“A true double helix in shape and structure, this unique building will feature two walkable paths of landscaped terrain that will spiral up the outside of the building, featuring plantings you may find on a hike in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia.” Amazon said it would include an artist-in-residence program to be hosted within the Helix that would allow local artists to showcase their work.

