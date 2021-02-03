Ilma University inks MoU with ASF

KARACHI: Noman Group took the CSR Initiative to grant scholarships to support the Airport Security Force (ASF) personnel, their children and children of their Shuhadas in the attainment of higher education through Ilma University.

The Ilma University signed a significant MoU with the ASF in recognition of their services and the sacrifices for the nation.

They truly deserve to be given such kind of support especially in education which they can use as a weapon of intelligence to step up the security surveillance around the high alert areas.

Under this MoU ASF Shuhada shall be able to avail 80 percent tuition fee waiver to study at Ilma University.

One soldier remarked, “I salute Ilma University for taking this much-needed initiative to open more educational opportunities for us as knowledge is truly power especially in our hands.”

Ilma University with the due support of Noman Group displayed its unwavering support for the scholarships to the ASF personnel under its CSR banner in keen anticipation of their prosperity.

This scholarship MoU has opened the doors wide open for the better future of ASF. To take care of the forces is the best way forward as their success spells the nation’s security and success.

