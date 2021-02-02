Markets
Hong Kong stocks end on another high
- The Hang Seng rose 1.23 percent, or 355.84 points, to 29,248.70.
02 Feb 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ended sharply higher Tuesday, extending the previous day's rally as bargain-buyers moved in following last week's rout and traders kept tabs on developments in US stimulus talks.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.81 percent, or 28.40 points, to 3,533.68, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 1.66 percent, or 39.25 points, to 2,401.65.
