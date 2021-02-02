Business & Finance
Norway's Telenor sees flat 2021 earnings, eyes Asia recovery in H2
- Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for October-December rose 0.9% year-on-year to 13.5 billion Norwegian crowns.
02 Feb 2021
OSLO: Norway's Telenor said on Tuesday it expects its revenues and profit to be largely unchanged in 2021 from 2020 and that its large Asian operations will see a gradual market recovery from the pandemic in the second half of the year.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for October-December rose 0.9% year-on-year to 13.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.58 billion), while analysts in a poll on average had expected 13.8 billion crowns.
