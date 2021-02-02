THE RUPEE: Losses vs USD registered

KARACHI: On Monday after market close, PKR registered losses against USD in both interbank and open markets. It however went up against Euro in open market.

According to reports, USD investors were divided regarding sentiments concerning USD. While some move towards riskier currencies in view of Asian equity rally, others took the cautionary route and opted for safe-haven USD.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 20 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over last week’s rates closing at 160.20 and 160.30 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 15 paisas for buying and 5 paisas for selling over last week’s rates closing at 160.15 and 160.35 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR gained 20 paisas for buying and 30 paisas for selling closing at 192.80 and 194.20 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 43.60 and 43.85 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR remained unchanged for buying while losing 5 paisas for selling closing at 42.50 and 42.70 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 160.15 Open Offer Rs 160.35 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Monday

======================== Bid Rate Rs 160.20 Offer Rate Rs 160.30 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee stayed unchanged versus major currencies including the greenback and the British pound in the local currency market on Monday.

Amid sluggish trading activity in the market, the greenback did not witness any change in its demand and supply situation throughout the trading session as it firmly closed at its opening trend for buying and selling at Rs 160.20 and Rs 161.20 respectively, local currency dealers said.

Likewise, the national currency also followed suit in relation to the pound sterling that was bought and sold at Rs 218.50 and Rs 220.00 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 10 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Monday.

The dollar opened at Rs160.80(buying) and Rs 160.90(selling) against last rate of Rs160.70(buying) and Rs 160.80(selling).

It closed at Rs160.80(buying) and Rs 160.90(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 110,800 (selling) and Rs110,600(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

