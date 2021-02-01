KP becomes first province to give free healthcare facility: CM

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Mahmood Khan has said that entire population of the province will start receiving free healthcare facility with the extension of Sehat Card Plus scheme.

Talking to media, he said KP will become first province to have universal coverage of health insurance for 100 percent population with the launch of Sehat Card in southern districts.

Being executed through Health Department in the province, the Sehat Card Plus scheme would immensely benefit over 6.5 million families and 40 million citizen of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Chief Minister said the scheme had already been extended to merged districts in first phase. He said kidney and liver transplant facility is also included in the scheme to benefit the deserving families at large.

He said under Sehat Card Plus, all residents of the province would get free health facilities up to Rs1 million. He said all the promises made with masses are being gradually fulfilled and govt's policies have started yielding results.