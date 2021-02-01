Business & Finance
Bayer agrees to help make CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine
- Bayer said it expects to produce 161 million doses of CureVac's experimental vaccine.
01 Feb 2021
BERLIN: German pharmaceutical giant Bayer said on Monday it will help CureVac produce its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, the latest drugmaker to offer up manufacturing capacity as supplies fall behind demand.
Bayer said it expects to produce 161 million doses of CureVac's experimental vaccine, which is currently in late-stage testing, in 2022, its head of pharma Stefan Oelrich told a news conference.
