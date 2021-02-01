ANL 31.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.33%)
Feb 01, 2021
Markets

Indian Oil seeks LNG cargo for March delivery

  • It is seeking the cargo on a delivered ex-ship basis for shipment into Dahej on March 16, the sources added.
Reuters 01 Feb 2021

SINGAPORE: Indian Oil Corp is seeking a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in March, two industry sources said on Monday.

It is seeking the cargo on a delivered ex-ship basis for shipment into Dahej on March 16, the sources added.

The tender closes on Feb. 3, they said.

IOC last bought a cargo for delivery on March 10 at close to $8 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) from commodity trader Vitol, sources have said.

