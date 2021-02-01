Markets
Indian Oil seeks LNG cargo for March delivery
- It is seeking the cargo on a delivered ex-ship basis for shipment into Dahej on March 16, the sources added.
01 Feb 2021
SINGAPORE: Indian Oil Corp is seeking a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in March, two industry sources said on Monday.
It is seeking the cargo on a delivered ex-ship basis for shipment into Dahej on March 16, the sources added.
The tender closes on Feb. 3, they said.
IOC last bought a cargo for delivery on March 10 at close to $8 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) from commodity trader Vitol, sources have said.
Fitch revises Pakistan’s real growth at 1.1pc amid strong external demand
Indian Oil seeks LNG cargo for March delivery
Procurement of COVID vaccine from Beijing proof of strong Pak-China friendship: Qureshi
EU 'strongly condemns' Myanmar coup
Supreme Court halts release of suspects in Daniel Pearl murder case
Top US diplomat Blinken calls on Myanmar military leaders to release Suu Kyi, others
K-P first province to offer Universal Health Coverage for all citizens: PM
West condemns Myanmar coup, calls for election result to be upheld
First batch of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived from China: Dr Faisal
Primary schools, universities reopen after closure of three months
PM speaks about govt’s focus on Consumer Price Index, core inflation
Iran calls for ‘all-inclusive’ Afghan govt
Read more stories
Comments