Hong Kong stocks start week with big gains

01 Feb 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks surged on Monday on bargain-buying following last week's rout, with data showing growth in China's economic activity lifting hopes the government will unveil fresh support measures.
The Hang Seng rose 2.15 percent, or 609.15 points, to 28,892.86.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.64 percent, or 22.21 points, to 3,505.28, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 1.17 percent, or 27.35 points, to 2,362.39.
