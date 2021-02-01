ANL 31.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.33%)
ASC 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
ASL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.79%)
AVN 103.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.25%)
BOP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
DGKC 119.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.63%)
EPCL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.13%)
FCCL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.55%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
HASCOL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.51%)
HUBC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.45%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
LOTCHEM 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
MLCF 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.81%)
PAEL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.5%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.29%)
PPL 92.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.61%)
PRL 27.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.83%)
PTC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.66%)
SNGP 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.16%)
TRG 122.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-3.51%)
UNITY 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.4%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.46%)
BR100 4,976 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (0.1%)
BR30 25,882 Increased By ▲ 9.37 (0.04%)
KSE100 46,386 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0%)
KSE30 19,277 Decreased By ▼ -41.4 (-0.21%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Liverpool agree deal to sign Preston defender Davies: Sky Sports

  • Manager Juergen Klopp has had to play midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in defence this season while also relying on young players.
Reuters 01 Feb 2021

Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign centre back Ben Davies from Championship side Preston North End, Sky Sports reported, with the Premier League champions running out of options in defence amid an injury crisis.

The report added that Liverpool would pay Preston around two million pounds ($2.74 million) for the 25-year-old, whose contract at the second-tier side ends in June.

The deal is set to be completed on transfer deadline day on Monday.

Young Liverpool centre back Sepp Van Den Berg will head the other way on loan until the end of the season.

Liverpool are without senior centre backs Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez due to long-term injuries and were dealt another setback after Joel Matip was forced off with an ankle ligament injury in their 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur last week.

Manager Juergen Klopp has had to play midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in defence this season while also relying on young players.

Liverpool fielded Henderson and 23-year-old Nathaniel Phillips as their centre back pairing in Sunday's 3-1 win over West Ham United that lifted them to third. They host Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday.

Tottenham Hotspur Juergen Klopp Liverpool Sky Sports Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool agree deal to sign Preston defender Davies: Sky Sports

EU 'strongly condemns' Myanmar coup

Supreme Court halts release of suspects in Daniel Pearl murder case

Top US diplomat Blinken calls on Myanmar military leaders to release Suu Kyi, others

K-P first province to offer Universal Health Coverage for all citizens: PM

West condemns Myanmar coup, calls for election result to be upheld

First batch of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived from China: Dr Faisal

Primary schools, universities reopen after closure of three months

PM speaks about govt’s focus on Consumer Price Index, core inflation

Iran calls for ‘all-inclusive’ Afghan govt

WHO experts probe ground-zero China market

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters