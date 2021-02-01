World
Thailand reports 836 new coronavirus cases
- Four of the new cases were imported.
01 Feb 2021
BANGKOK: Thailand reported 836 new coronavirus infections on Monday, bringing the overall number of cases to 19,618, with deaths remaining at 77, the country's COVID-19 taskforce said.
