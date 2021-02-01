ANL 32.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.92%)
ASC 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.24%)
ASL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.31%)
AVN 104.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.73%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
DGKC 120.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-0.99%)
EPCL 50.59 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (4.61%)
FCCL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
FFBL 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
FFL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.5%)
HASCOL 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.67%)
HUBC 88.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
JSCL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
KAPCO 43.80 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (4.31%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 45.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.51%)
PAEL 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.14%)
PIBTL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.78%)
POWER 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.36%)
PPL 92.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.51%)
PRL 28.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (6.54%)
PTC 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.44%)
SNGP 43.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.96%)
TRG 124.21 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.36%)
UNITY 36.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.38%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.25%)
BR100 5,005 Increased By ▲ 34.16 (0.69%)
BR30 26,082 Increased By ▲ 208.68 (0.81%)
KSE100 46,583 Increased By ▲ 197.86 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,346 Increased By ▲ 27.09 (0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Thailand reports 836 new coronavirus cases

  • Four of the new cases were imported.
Reuters 01 Feb 2021

BANGKOK: Thailand reported 836 new coronavirus infections on Monday, bringing the overall number of cases to 19,618, with deaths remaining at 77, the country's COVID-19 taskforce said.

Four of the new cases were imported.

COVID coronavirus case Infections Thailand confirmed 59 new coronavirus cases

Thailand reports 836 new coronavirus cases

K-P first province to offer Universal Health Coverage for all citizens: PM

West condemns Myanmar coup, calls for election result to be upheld

First batch of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived from China: Dr Faisal

Primary schools, universities reopen after closure of three months

PM speaks about govt’s focus on Consumer Price Index, core inflation

Iran calls for ‘all-inclusive’ Afghan govt

WHO experts probe ground-zero China market

PAF aircraft leaves for Beijing to collect Covid-19 vaccine

Rs210bn recovered from ‘land grabbers’ in Punjab: Advisor

POL products’ prices increased

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters