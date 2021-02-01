ANL 32.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.92%)
ASC 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.43%)
ASL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.31%)
AVN 104.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-1.91%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
BYCO 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
DGKC 120.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-0.99%)
EPCL 50.47 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (4.36%)
FCCL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.16%)
FFBL 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
FFL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.12%)
HASCOL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.8%)
HUBC 87.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
JSCL 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 43.60 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (3.83%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 45.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
PAEL 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.11%)
PIBTL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.63%)
POWER 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.61%)
PPL 92.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.5%)
PRL 28.69 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (6.66%)
PTC 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.05%)
SNGP 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.93%)
TRG 123.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-2.67%)
UNITY 36.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.27%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.25%)
BR100 5,003 Increased By ▲ 31.87 (0.64%)
BR30 26,052 Increased By ▲ 179.21 (0.69%)
KSE100 46,593 Increased By ▲ 207.59 (0.45%)
KSE30 19,355 Increased By ▲ 36.34 (0.19%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT wheat may test resistance at $6.72-3/4

  • On the daily chart, wheat is retesting a resistance at $6.68-1/2, the 23.6% retracement of the uptrend from $5.89-3/4 to $6.93.
Reuters 01 Feb 2021

SINGAPORE: CBOT March wheat may test a resistance at $6.72-3/4 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $6.80 to $6.91-1/2 range.

The resistance is identified as the 61.8% projection level of an upward wave (3) from $6.43. This wave is capable of traveling to $6.91-1/2.

A small double-bottom forming around $6.43 has been confirmed, suggesting a target around $6.85. A break below $6.61-1/2 will not only make this pattern invalid, but also open the way towards $6.43 to $6.54-1/4 range.

On the daily chart, wheat is retesting a resistance at $6.68-1/2, the 23.6% retracement of the uptrend from $5.89-3/4 to $6.93.

The contract is highly likely to overcome this barrier in its current attempt, following its first failure on Jan. 27.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

CBOT CBOT wheat CBOT corn CBOT soybean oil

CBOT wheat may test resistance at $6.72-3/4

K-P first province to offer Universal Health Coverage for all citizens: PM

West condemns Myanmar coup, calls for election result to be upheld

First batch of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived from China: Dr Faisal

Primary schools, universities reopen after closure of three months

PM speaks about govt’s focus on Consumer Price Index, core inflation

Iran calls for ‘all-inclusive’ Afghan govt

WHO experts probe ground-zero China market

PAF aircraft leaves for Beijing to collect Covid-19 vaccine

Rs210bn recovered from ‘land grabbers’ in Punjab: Advisor

POL products’ prices increased

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters