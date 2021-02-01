ANL 33.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Salah ends goal drought

AFP 01 Feb 2021

LONDON: Mohamed Salah ended his Premier League goal drought in style as the Egypt star produced two superb finishes to inspire Liverpool’s 3-1 win at West Ham on Sunday.

Salah had gone six league games without scoring until he broke West Ham’s resistance in the second half with his first goal in the competition since December.

The 28-year-old followed that fine strike with another eye-catching effort and his masterclass ensured Liverpool made it two successive league wins.

Salah is the first player to score at least 20 goals in all competitions in four consecutive seasons for Liverpool since Ian Rush in the 1980s.

