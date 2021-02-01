ANL 33.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 25.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 106.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 121.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.08%)
FCCL 25.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
HASCOL 14.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 88.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
JSCL 30.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 41.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 46.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PPL 92.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 127.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 35.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,971 Increased By ▲ 38.57 (0.78%)
BR30 25,873 Increased By ▲ 431.76 (1.7%)
KSE100 46,386 Increased By ▲ 219.49 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,319 Increased By ▲ 59.74 (0.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

B’stan allows biodegradable bags manufacturing

APP 01 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Balochistan government accorded approval for manufacturing of biodegradable bags, a environment friendly alternate to plastic bags and decided to take strict action to seize plastic bags for curbing rising plastic pollution in the province.

Muhammad Khan Utmankhail, an official of Environment Protection Agency (EPA) Balochistan while talking to APP said that polythene bags being a leading source of spreading plastic pollution have been banned in the province and strong action would be taken against polythene bags manufacturers.

He said that only microns plastic bags were allowed in the open market for business purposes which was a biodegradable bag and that can be reused.

Muhammad Khan said the government has devised a three-phase strategy to free provincial capital from plastic bags under the initiative of Plastic Free Pakistan.

pollution EPA biodegradable bags Plastic Free Pakistan Muhammad Khan

B’stan allows biodegradable bags manufacturing

Iran calls for ‘all-inclusive’ Afghan govt

WHO experts probe ground-zero China market

PAF aircraft leaves for Beijing to collect Covid-19 vaccine

Rs210bn recovered from ‘land grabbers’ in Punjab: Advisor

POL products’ prices increased

UK to apply to join Asia-Pacific free trade bloc

Forensic audit of PIA, other loss-making SoEs to be conducted

PM to interact with public today

Over 4,400 held as Russian police clamp down on protests

Kashmir dispute: Qureshi optimistic about new US admin approach

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.