Pakistan
Pakistan wants peace, stability in entire region: Moeed
- He said the new US administration was working on Afghan peace process situation.
31 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Division, Dr Moeed Yusuf has said that Pakistan wanted peace and stability in the whole region.
The country had a clear stance regarding the Afghan peace process and it was not our job to suggest ways for talks between United States administration and Taliban, Radio Pakistan reported.
He said the new US administration was working on Afghan peace process situation, adding that Pakistan always desired for peaceful Afghanistan.
