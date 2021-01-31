World
Russia has supplied Sputnik V vaccine to self-proclaimed Donetsk republic
- The report does not specify how many doses were shipped.
31 Jan 2021
MOSCOW: Russia has supplied its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to the rebel-controlled Donetsk self-proclaimed republic in eastern Ukraine, local news outlet DAN reported on Sunday morning.
The report does not specify how many doses were shipped.
On Saturday, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which markets the vaccine abroad, said it does not supply Sputnik V to the Donetsk and Luhansk breakaway regions.
Comments