Pakistan
Veteran film actress Neelo Begum passes away
- Born Cynthia Alexander Fernandes, Neelo had the distinction of being the only Pakistani heroine to have worked in a major Hollywood movie, Bhowani Junction
- She joined Pakistani films as an 'extra', worked hard and graduated to doing second lead roles and ultimately rose to the position of leading lady by the sheer dint of her immense talent
31 Jan 2021
(Karachi) Veteran Pakistani film actress Neelo Begum passed away at the age of 80, local media reported.
Her son, film star Shaan Shahid, announced her demise. "It is with the saddest of heart I share the departure of my mother as she has gone to her creator," he wrote on Twitter.
Born Cynthia Alexander Fernandes, Neelo had the distinction of being the only Pakistani heroine to have worked in a major Hollywood movie, Bhowani Junction (starring Ava Gardner and Stewart Granger), which incidentally also marked her film debut.
She joined Pakistani films as an 'extra', worked hard and graduated to doing second lead roles and ultimately rose to the position of leading lady by the sheer dint of her immense talent.
PAF plane departs for China to airlift first tranche of COVID-19 vaccine
Veteran film actress Neelo Begum passes away
Pakistan secures 17 million doses of AstraZeneca
Pentagon pauses plan to give Covid vaccine to Guantanamo detainees
Britain to apply to join Asia-Pacific free trade bloc
Biden, Democrats seek ambitious hike in US minimum wage
Trump impeachment lawyers leave team: US media
FBR abolishes 2pc ACD on import of 152 items
Draft SOEs bill awaiting nod of law ministry
Budgetary support: Borrowing stock exceeds Rs14trn
China gene firm providing worldwide COVID tests worked with Chinese military
PTA hints at making off-net calls ‘more cheaper’
Read more stories
Comments