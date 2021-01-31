ANL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
ASL 25.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
AVN 106.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.21%)
BOP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
DGKC 121.71 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (1.6%)
EPCL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.89%)
FCCL 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.33%)
FFBL 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
FFL 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
HUBC 88.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.96%)
JSCL 30.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
KAPCO 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.33%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
MLCF 46.43 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.52%)
PAEL 41.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.83%)
PIBTL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
PPL 92.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
PRL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.13%)
PTC 9.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.8%)
SNGP 43.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
TRG 127.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
UNITY 35.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,971 Increased By ▲ 38.57 (0.78%)
BR30 25,873 Increased By ▲ 431.76 (1.7%)
KSE100 46,386 Increased By ▲ 219.49 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,319 Increased By ▲ 59.74 (0.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Number of TV series in US declined in 2020 for first time

AFP 31 Jan 2021

NEW YORK”: The number of television series that broadcast or streamed new episodes in the United States in 2020 was down on the previous year for the first time since the tally began, analysts said Friday. Last year, some 493 episodic fiction programs were offered on traditional television or online platforms, a decline of seven percent in a year, said FX Research, a subsidiary of the Disney group.

But 2019 was a record high at 532 programs, or two and a half times the offer available only ten years earlier. With the arrival of new platforms such as Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO Max and Peacock between November 2019 and July 2020, a swarm of new series has invaded the small screens in recent months.

FX research TV series Disney group Disney+ Apple TV+ HBO Max

Number of TV series in US declined in 2020 for first time

Draft SOEs bill awaiting nod of law ministry

Budgetary support: Borrowing stock exceeds Rs14trn

China gene firm providing worldwide COVID tests worked with Chinese military

PTA hints at making off-net calls ‘more cheaper’

Daniel Pearl review petition: Centre decides to join hands with Sindh govt

Govt’s tariff motion: Nepra to conduct public hearing on 4th

Construction of Hoshab-Awaran section: NHA approves award

Laying of ‘controversial’ gas pipeline in Karachi: Parties asked to appear before Senate body

Joint opposition to oppose govt’s proposed bill in both Houses

Senate poll ballot mode: NA Speaker, Senate chairman put their weight behind govt

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.