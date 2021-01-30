ANL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
Honda increases bike prices for second time in January

  • After the price hike the CD70, the most selling motorcycle in Pakistan, with now cost Rs81,900.
  • The CG125 will not cost Rs131,900, Pridor Rs113,500 and CD70 Dream Rs87,900.
BR Web Desk Updated 30 Jan 2021

Atlas Honda has increased prices of its motorcycles for the second time in January. After the price hike the CD70, the most selling motorcycle in Pakistan, with now cost Rs81,900.

As per details, the top-of-the-line model in two wheel segment, CB150F will now cost Rs250,900 after a hike of Rs3,400. Meanwhile, The price of CB125F has gone up by a similar amount to Rs195,900.

Moreover, the CG125 will not cost Rs131,900, Pridor Rs113,500 and CD70 Dream Rs87,900.

The price of CG125S has been increased by Rs3,400 to Rs162,900.

New prices will be applicable from February 1, said the notification by the manufacturer.

Earlier in January, the company increased bike prices by as much as Rs3,000.

Meanwhile, Chinese bike manufacturers United, Super Power, Hi Speed and Unique also increased their bike prices from Rs500 to Rs10,000.

Yamaha announced that it would increase the bike price too.

Honda increases bike prices for second time in January

