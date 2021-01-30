PIEDMC gives approval for expansion of SIE

LAHORE: The Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) has given approval for expansion of Sundar Industrial Estate (SIE).

The decision was taken during a meeting of PIEDMC held here on Friday to review colonisation of industrial estates which was chaired by Punjab Industries and Trade Ministry Mian Aslam Iqbal. Punjab Industries Secretary Wasif Khurshid, PAEDMC Chairman Syed Nabeel Hashmi, CEO Javed Ilyas, board member Arif Qasim and others attended the meeting.

For the expansion of the Sundar Industrial Estate, the Minister directed the relevant officers to devise and submit a feasible model in the next meeting.

He expressed satisfaction over the in progress on Quaid-i-Azam Business Park in Sheikhupura. “The construction of interchange, labour colony, business centre and provision of necessary infrastructure should be completed within the timeline as it would expedite the colonization of industrial estates,” he said.

He maintained that it is sanguine that the industrialisation process has been expedited due to the investor-friendly policies and the ease of doing business approach of the PTI government.

“The government policies are benefiting the masses as the establishment of new industries in industrial estates has created innumerable job opportunities,” he added.

Meanwhile, the meeting was told that 71 new industrial units have been established in Sundar Industrial Estate during the last one year while Nabeel Hashmi informed that a paid internship programme is being started.

