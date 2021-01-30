ANL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.7%)
Confiscation of luxury vehicles: AC adjourns hearing of Zardari’s objection petition

Recorder Report 30 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Friday adjourned hearing of former president Asif Ali Zardari’s objection petition against the confiscation of his three luxury vehicles without any progress due to absence of his counsel.

The Accountability Court judge, Muhammad Bashir, while hearing the case, adjourned the hearing of the case till February 23rd due to absence of Zardari’s counsel. Zardari had challenged confiscation of his three luxury vehicles that he says he bought from Toshakhana.

According to the application, the accountability court had on August 17, 2020 accepted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s request and issued an order to seize the vehicles. Subsequently, the NAB had in August issued a directive for surrendering the vehicles.

Zardari contended that the decision to confiscate the vehicles was illegal and requested the court to issue a stay order till a decision on his application.

Established in 1974, Toshakhana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats and officials by heads of other governments, states and foreign dignitaries as a goodwill gesture.

The NAB had filed the Toshakhana reference against Zardari, Sharif, Syed Yousaf Gilani, and others, for allegedly acquiring vehicles and gifts from Toshakhana in violation of rules and regulations.

The court had frozen the ownership of Asif Zardari’s three vehicles including two BMWs and one Lexus car. The ownership of one Mercedes owned by Nawaz Sharif was also seized. The court adjourned hearing of the case till February 23rd.

