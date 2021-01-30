ANL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.7%)
ASC 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
ASL 25.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 107.06 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1%)
BOP 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.75%)
DGKC 119.79 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (2.78%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 24.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.15%)
FFBL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.51%)
FFL 18.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.96%)
HASCOL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.69%)
HUBC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.37%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.92%)
JSCL 30.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.12%)
KAPCO 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.99%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
PAEL 40.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.09%)
PIBTL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.76%)
POWER 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
PPL 92.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.29%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (7.13%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (16.98%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.93%)
TRG 127.23 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (4.35%)
UNITY 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.12%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.75%)
BR100 4,971 Increased By ▲ 38.57 (0.78%)
BR30 25,873 Increased By ▲ 431.76 (1.7%)
KSE100 46,386 Increased By ▲ 219.49 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,319 Increased By ▲ 59.74 (0.31%)
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (January 29, 2021).

==================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==================================================================================
Member                       Company                          Turnover       Rates
Name                                                         of Shares
==================================================================================
EFG Hermes                   Al Shaheer Corp. (R)                  831        6.25
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              831        6.25
Seven Star Sec.              Artistic Denim                     10,000       67.62
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           10,000       67.62
Next Capital                 Attock Refinery                     2,000      192.94
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            2,000      192.94
M. M. M. A. Khanani          Avanceon Limited                    1,000      105.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            1,000      105.00
Intermarket Sec.             Bank Al-Falah Ltd.                 98,000       36.74
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           98,000       36.74
JS Global Cap.               E.F.U.Gen. Insurance              850,000      120.70
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          850,000      120.70
Fikree's (SMC)               Engro Corporation                     500      307.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              500      307.00
Darson Sec.                  Fauji Bin Qasim                     5,000       27.80
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            5,000       27.80
Sherman Sec.                 Frieslandcampins Engro            650,000       85.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          650,000       85.00
Arif Habib Ltd.              International Steels                  200       99.75
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              200       99.75
M. M. M. A. Khanani          Kot Addu Power Co.                  1,000       40.90
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            1,000       40.90
M. M. M. A. Khanani          Loads Limited                       1,000       17.04
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            1,000       17.04
Foundation Sec.              MCB Bank Ltd.                      19,571      192.61
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           19,571      192.61
Ismail Iqbal Sec.            P. S. O.                            1,250      241.95
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            1,250      241.95
M. M. M. A. Khanani          Pak Suzuki                          5,000      226.30
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            5,000      226.30
Growth Sec.                  SILKBANK Ltd.                     180,000        1.63
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          180,000        1.63
Intermarket Sec.             TRG Pakistan Ltd.                   6,000      119.97
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            6,000      119.97
==================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                  1,831,352
==================================================================================

