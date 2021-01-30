KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (January 29, 2021).

================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ================================================================================== EFG Hermes Al Shaheer Corp. (R) 831 6.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 831 6.25 Seven Star Sec. Artistic Denim 10,000 67.62 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 67.62 Next Capital Attock Refinery 2,000 192.94 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 192.94 M. M. M. A. Khanani Avanceon Limited 1,000 105.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 105.00 Intermarket Sec. Bank Al-Falah Ltd. 98,000 36.74 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 98,000 36.74 JS Global Cap. E.F.U.Gen. Insurance 850,000 120.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 850,000 120.70 Fikree's (SMC) Engro Corporation 500 307.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 307.00 Darson Sec. Fauji Bin Qasim 5,000 27.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 27.80 Sherman Sec. Frieslandcampins Engro 650,000 85.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 650,000 85.00 Arif Habib Ltd. International Steels 200 99.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200 99.75 M. M. M. A. Khanani Kot Addu Power Co. 1,000 40.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 40.90 M. M. M. A. Khanani Loads Limited 1,000 17.04 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 17.04 Foundation Sec. MCB Bank Ltd. 19,571 192.61 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 19,571 192.61 Ismail Iqbal Sec. P. S. O. 1,250 241.95 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,250 241.95 M. M. M. A. Khanani Pak Suzuki 5,000 226.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 226.30 Growth Sec. SILKBANK Ltd. 180,000 1.63 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 180,000 1.63 Intermarket Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 6,000 119.97 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,000 119.97 ================================================================================== Total Turnover 1,831,352 ==================================================================================

