Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
30 Jan 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (January 29, 2021).
==================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
==================================================================================
EFG Hermes Al Shaheer Corp. (R) 831 6.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 831 6.25
Seven Star Sec. Artistic Denim 10,000 67.62
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 67.62
Next Capital Attock Refinery 2,000 192.94
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 192.94
M. M. M. A. Khanani Avanceon Limited 1,000 105.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 105.00
Intermarket Sec. Bank Al-Falah Ltd. 98,000 36.74
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 98,000 36.74
JS Global Cap. E.F.U.Gen. Insurance 850,000 120.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 850,000 120.70
Fikree's (SMC) Engro Corporation 500 307.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 307.00
Darson Sec. Fauji Bin Qasim 5,000 27.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 27.80
Sherman Sec. Frieslandcampins Engro 650,000 85.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 650,000 85.00
Arif Habib Ltd. International Steels 200 99.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200 99.75
M. M. M. A. Khanani Kot Addu Power Co. 1,000 40.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 40.90
M. M. M. A. Khanani Loads Limited 1,000 17.04
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 17.04
Foundation Sec. MCB Bank Ltd. 19,571 192.61
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 19,571 192.61
Ismail Iqbal Sec. P. S. O. 1,250 241.95
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,250 241.95
M. M. M. A. Khanani Pak Suzuki 5,000 226.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 226.30
Growth Sec. SILKBANK Ltd. 180,000 1.63
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 180,000 1.63
Intermarket Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 6,000 119.97
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,000 119.97
==================================================================================
Total Turnover 1,831,352
==================================================================================
