State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates

KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Friday (January 29, 2021).

=========================== US Dollar 160.2656 Pound Sterling 218.7465 Euro 193.9695 Japanese Yen 1.5473 ===========================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021