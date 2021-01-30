Markets
State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates
30 Jan 2021
KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Friday (January 29, 2021).
===========================
US Dollar 160.2656
Pound Sterling 218.7465
Euro 193.9695
Japanese Yen 1.5473
===========================
