Canada GDP up 0.7pc in November, Q4 GDP seen up 1.9pc

OTTAWA: The Canadian economy grew by 0.7% in November, Statistics Canada said on Friday, with real GDP expected to be up 0.3% in December and fourth quarter GDP seen up 1.9%.

Canada's 2020 GDP most likely fell 5.1%, Statscan said in a preliminary estimate. The goods-producing sector posted a 1.2% increase in November, while the service-producing sector grew by 0.5%.