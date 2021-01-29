THE RUPEE: Upward trend

KARACHI: After market close on Thursday, Pakistan Rupee continued its upward trend against US Dollar in both interbank and open markets. This was despite reports that in global currency markets, the dollar extended gains against most currencies as a stock market rout around the world triggered safe harbor demand for USD (read more at https://www.brecorder.com/news/40057085/dollar-stands-stall-as-global-stock-rally-fizzles). PKR also went up against Euro, AED and SR in Pakistan open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 10 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rate closing at 160.25 and 160.35 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 20 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rate closing at 160.30 and 160.50 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR gained 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 193 and 194.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 10 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 43.60 and 43.85 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR gained 5 paisas for buying and 10 paisas for selling closing at 42.50 and 42.65 respectively.

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee appreciated its worth in the process of trading against the greenback and the British pound in the local currency market on Thursday.

Following lack of buying spree in the market, the greenback remained under selling pressure throughout the trading session and ended lower for buying and selling at Rs 160.20 and Rs 161.20 against the overnight closing trend of Rs 160.50 and Rs 161.50 respectively, local currency dealers said.

Similarly, the rupee also followed suit in relation to the pound sterling that was bought and sold at Rs 218.00 and Rs 219.50 against Wednesday’s closing rate of Rs 219.20 and Rs 220.90 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee recovered 30 paisas against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Thursday.

The dollar opened at Rs160.80(buying) and Rs 160.90(selling) against last rate of Rs161.10(buying) and Rs 161.20(selling).

It closed at Rs160.80(buying) and Rs 160.90(selling) .

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 110,800 (selling) and Rs110,600(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

