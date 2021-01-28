ANL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (9.47%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.73%)
ASL 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.47%)
AVN 106.00 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (6.88%)
BOP 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
BYCO 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.74%)
DGKC 116.55 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (3.97%)
EPCL 47.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (12.74%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-6.03%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.58%)
HASCOL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.27%)
HUBC 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.98%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.1%)
JSCL 30.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-7.01%)
KAPCO 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.67%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
MLCF 46.31 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (5.49%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
PIBTL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
POWER 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 92.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
PRL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.33%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.66%)
SNGP 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.87%)
TRG 121.92 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (6.08%)
UNITY 34.96 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.8%)
WTL 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,932 Decreased By ▼ -13.84 (-0.28%)
BR30 25,441 Decreased By ▼ -190.22 (-0.74%)
KSE100 46,166 Decreased By ▼ -292.08 (-0.63%)
KSE30 19,259 Decreased By ▼ -111.16 (-0.57%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India cricket chief Ganguly undergoes second heart operation in weeks

  • He is fine and good. He will be kept under observation for a few days, the doctor said.
AFP 28 Jan 2021

KOLKATA: India's cricket chief and former batting star Sourav Ganguly underwent a second heart bypass operation in less than four weeks on Thursday, but doctors said he was "fine" after the surgery.

Hundreds of chanting supporters gathered outside the Kolkata hospital where the 48-year-old Indian cricket legend was admitted on Wednesday after complaining of new chest pains.

"Sourav Ganguly has undergone successful angioplasty and two stents have been implanted in his two cardiac arteries," Saroj Mondal, one of the doctors treating Ganguly, said at the hospital.

"He is fine and good. He will be kept under observation for a few days," the doctor added.

Ganguly underwent a similar operation on January 3 after being rushed to hospital when he was working out in a gym.

He was warned then that he could need a second operation.

Youths waiting outside the hospital where Ganguly is resting chanted his name and shouted: "We are with you, we want to see you playing cricket again."

Shikhar Dhawan and other current members of the Indian cricket team sent messages of support on social media.

Ganguly, a left-handed opener, retired from Test cricket in 2008, having accumulated 7,212 runs including 16 centuries -- the first of which he made at Lord's on his debut.

He also scored 11,363 runs in 311 one-day internationals.

BCCI Sourav Ganguly heart operation

India cricket chief Ganguly undergoes second heart operation in weeks

Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders release of key suspect Omar Sheikh

Past govts destroyed all state institutions: PM Imran

Munir calls for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccine for developing countries

Transparency International: Pakistan's 'Corruption Perception' worsened in 2020

WHO team to start Wuhan virus probe under global glare

Smart lockdown imposed in COVID-19 hotspots of four Punjab cities

Uplift work: PM approves Rs500 million grant for each lawmaker

FBR opposes zero-rating proposal

Gold demand plunged to 11-year low in 2020 as virus upended trade

US economy likely logged its weakest performance in 74 years in 2020

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters