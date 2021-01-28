ANL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (9.47%)
Saudi prince arrives in Pakistan to hunt houbara bustards

  • The governor of Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk region has arrived in Pakistan for three weeks for hunting houbara bustard in Dalbandin, Balochistan.
  • According to authorities, a camp city has been set up for the visiting prince in Dalbandin, where he will hunt the endangered birds.
Aisha Mahmood 28 Jan 2021

Prince Fahd Bin Sultan Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, governor of Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk region has arrived in Pakistan for three weeks for hunting houbara bustard in Dalbandin, Balochistan.

The prince along with his 13 companions arrived in Dalbandin aboard a special aircraft on Wednesday. He was received by Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai, Saudi Ambassador in Pakistan Nawaf Bin Saeed Al-Maliki and other officials. He was also presented a guard of honor by police.

A few days ago, an advance party of the Arab dignitaries carrying 40 falcons already arrived in Dalbandin. According to authorities, a camp city has been set up for the visiting prince in Dalbandin, where he will hunt the endangered birds, Samaa reported.

The Houbara bustard also known as Asian Houbara is a desert bird whose meat is prized among Arab sheikhs as an aphrodisiac.

While talking to the Tabuk governor, Yasinzai said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had deep cordial relations and said that it was necessary to further strengthen the relations between the two brotherly Islamic countries in accordance with modern requirements.

In December, eleven members of the royal family of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) arrived in Pakistan to hunt Houbara bustards in Chagai district.

