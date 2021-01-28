PM’s assistance package: Levies serving in Balochistan fully covered, Senate body told

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Senate Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas has been informed on Wednesday that the Levies serving in Balochistan are fully covered and are extended full benefits under the prime minister’s assistance package for families of government employees who die in service.

The meeting presided over by Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar was given a briefing on the issue of Levies as well as on the issue of Afghan refugees, and told that the Levies serving in Balochistan were considered civil servants and therefore, the Levies serving in Balochistan were fully covered under the prime minister’s assistance package for families of government employees who die in service.

The meeting was further informed that as far as service rules are concerned the Federal Levies serving in Balochistan are governed under the executive instructions of the Political Agent 1954.

The committee suggested that the service structure and financial incentives of Federal Levies in Balochistan must be increased or be made equal to that of the provincial Levies.

The committee chairman was of the view that the law is very old and therefore, it is necessary to make sure that serving Levies are extended the commensurate emoluments to the security of those serving in the provinces.

The meeting remarked that in some settled areas, there is ambiguity regarding the status of Levies and in this regard, directed that representatives of the Home Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa furnish a report regarding these issues, especially for Malakand in the next meeting.

The committee also directed that the SAFRON and Finance Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should sit together and finalise service structure, rules and regulations for Balochistan Levies at the earliest, while Minister for States and Frontier Regions Sahabzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan assured that the ministry will ensure that all recommendations of the committee would be implemented.

On the issue of Afghan refugees residing in Pakistan, the committee was informed that repatriation of registered Afghan refugees is governed under non-refoulement clause of the Tripartite Agreement that promises registered refugees, option to return on voluntary basis with dignity and honour.

The extension of this policy is approved by the Federal Cabinet from time to time after recommendations from all the stakeholders, the committee was told.

The committee was further told that there is no restriction on movement of the Afghan refugees that had valid identity documents; however, restrictions are applicable in sensitive and strategic areas.

Additionally, the temporary restrictions imposed by the provincial government from time to time are applicable as well.

The committee emphasised for allocation of the right of free movement within Pakistan.

The ministry informed the committee that the verification exercise funded by the UNHCR is in its final stages, and that the concept note of proof of registration (POR) card renewal has been endorsed by SAFRON and the stakeholders.

The meeting was further told that the exercise is due to commence in March 2021, whereas, the meeting asked for immediate renewal of expired refugee cards of the Afghan refugees.

Regarding quota for performing Hajj and Umrah, the Committee stated that there is a need that refugees living in Pakistan must be determined with the consultation of government of Afghanistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The committee was informed that the matter was taken up with the Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to further take up the matter with the government of Afghanistan.

The chairman Committee said that a letter would be sent to the ambassador of Saudi Arabia to provide a special quota for refugees.

On the issue of harassment of travelers at checkpoints in Zhob and Sherani areas, the chairman Committee directed the Ministry of Interior to ensure that this

trend is stopped completely.

The meeting was attended by, Senator Nusrat Shaheen, Senator Fida Muhammad, Senator Gianchand, Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, Senator Anwar Lal Dean and senior officers from the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Interior and Home Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along with all concerned.

The Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Sahabzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan, was present as well.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021