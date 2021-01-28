Census: PPP rejects report of Cabinet body

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has rejected the report of the Cabinet Committee on Census, and said that it did not contact the Sindh government regarding the census.

Addressing a news conference on Wednesday, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Secretary Information Shazia Atta Marri, MNA, along with the Senate Deputy Chairman, Saleem Mandviwala, said that the government had played a spectacle with the census.

Shazia Marri said that the Committee formed without consulting the provinces had submitted a report on the census, which “we totally reject and strongly condemn”.

She said that the Committee did not make any contact with the Sindh government regarding the issue.

The government had constituted the Cabinet Committee on Census under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Ali Zaidi and given it the mandate to come up with a solution in consultation with all the parties concerned on the findings of the last population census.

The Committee comprised Minister for Law Farogh Naseem, Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal, Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri, and Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza.

Shazia Marri said that the “selected” federal government had totally failed to give any relief to the people instead it was increasing the troubles of the common citizens.

She said that the government had increased the power tariff about 15 times since it was “imposed” on the people of Pakistan. She said that the government had succumbed before the IMF and was accepting every condition put by the IMF.

She said that the people were not in a mood to give any more time to this “selected” government. She also condemned torture on students in Lahore and initiation of cases against 500 students.

The secretary information said that the government on the one hand failed to provide any relief to the people, and on the other hand, wanted to usurp three hospitals in Sindh which were providing health facilities to the people free of cost. “The government has destroyed PIMS Hospital and the employees are protesting in Islamabad,” she said. She said that the foreign minister was not serious in doing his job, and wanted to run the parliament.

“The ruling party, PTI has got illegal foreign funding and the case is in the ECP for the last nearly seven years,” she said. Shazia Marri said that the PPP rejects the one-man inquiry committee headed by former Justice Azmat Saeed on the Broadsheet scam. She said that the people in general had rejected him as the head of the inquiry committee.

