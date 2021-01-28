340 recruitments on deceased quota approved

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Wednesday approved in all 340 recruitments on the deceased employees’ quota in various departments of the Sindh government.

The approval was given in a Deceased Quota Implementation meeting held under the chairmanship of the Sindh Chief Secretary. The meeting was attended by Secretary of Works and Services, Secretary of Law, Secretary of Minority Affairs, Secretary of Food and Secretaries of other departments. So far 4763 recruitments have been made on the deceased quota from 2019.

The meeting approved 207 recruitments in School Education Department, Health 34, Irrigation 5, and Local Government Department 32. Whereas, Works and Services department 12, Agriculture 9, College Education 8, Live Stock 2, Food 1, Public Health Engineering 6, Home 4, Services and General Administration, Chief Minister Secretariat 1 and in Revenue department 2 recruitments would be made. The Chief Secretary has sought reports from all Deputy Commissioners on the DRCs.