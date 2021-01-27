ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,952 Increased By ▲ 41.34 (0.84%)
BR30 25,631 Increased By ▲ 268.68 (1.06%)
KSE100 46,458 Increased By ▲ 170.75 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,370 Increased By ▲ 111.27 (0.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brazil's foreign direct investment inflows halve in 2020

  • Total FDI last year was $34.2 billion, roughly half the $69.2 billion of 2019 and the lowest since 2009. FDI in December was $739 million.
  • Investors poured $6.3 billion into Brazilian financial markets in December, with $3.7 billion going into stock funds and $2.7 billion into debt funds.
Reuters 27 Jan 2021

BRASILIA: Foreign direct investment (FDI) into Brazil halved in 2020 from the previous year and was its lowest since 2009, while portfolio outflows from domestic stocks and bond markets rose by more than a quarter, central bank figures showed on Wednesday.

Brazil also posted its 13th consecutive annual current account deficit in 2020, although it was smallest in nominal terms and the lowest as a share of gross domestic product (GDP) since 2017, the figures showed.

Total FDI last year was $34.2 billion, roughly half the $69.2 billion of 2019 and the lowest since 2009. FDI in December was $739 million, the smallest monthly total since July 2016.

Investors poured $6.3 billion into Brazilian financial markets in December, with $3.7 billion going into stock funds and $2.7 billion into debt funds.

Over the whole of 2020, net portfolio outflows reached $8.5 billion, up 27% from the $6.7 billion outflows reported in 2019.

On the current account, Brazil posted a deficit of $5.4 billion in December, the first deficit in nine months, as a 45% jump in imports to $19.5 billion outstripped exports of $18.5 billion. Primary income, or earnings from foreign investments, showed a $3.1 billion deficit.

The $12.5 billion current account deficit in 2020 was the smallest in nominal terms since 2007 and, at 0.87% of GDP, the smallest as a share of GDP since 2017.

Brazil's international currency reserves at the end of December were $355.6 billion, down $1.6 billion from a year earlier.

For 2021, the central bank forecast a current account deficit of $8 billion in January and net FDI inflows of $2.8 billion for the month.

Brazilian central bank Foreign Direct Investment Brazilian financial markets

Brazil's foreign direct investment inflows halve in 2020

Defence ministry opposes removal of Asad Durrani’s name from ECL

Lease dispute: Malaysian court releases 'impounded' PIA plane

HEC advises universities to conduct exams based on their capacity

Pakistan announces token contribution of $25,000 to UN Peace-building Fund

British parliament praises Pakistan's 10 billion trees project

Israeli sex tourists aggravate UAE's human trafficking ordeal

Saudi Arabia hosts 'Davos in Desert' amid pandemic

Heavy security, roads closed after Delhi farmer riots

COVID-19 outbreak: Health dept establishes 14 vaccination centres across Sindh

Yellen makes history again as US Treasury secretary

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters