Business & Finance
Lonza says 2020 sales at continuing businesses rose 12%
- Helped by strong demand from customers in the pharmaceutical industry.
27 Jan 2021
ZURICH: Swiss contract drugmaker Lonza said 2020 full-year sales at businesses it is keeping rose 12% at constant exchange rates to 4.5 billion Swiss francs ($5.08 billion), helped by strong demand from customers in the pharmaceutical industry.
